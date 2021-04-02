3 years in prison for man convicted in connection with double homicide at My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The second man convicted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman inside My Friends Restaurant on W. 117th Street in March 2021 was sentenced Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to three years in prison.

Antonio Ortiz pleaded guilty in September 2022 to involuntary manslaughter and having weapons under disability.

In June 2022, a jury found Anthony Hunt guilty of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, but not guilty on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated riot and illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises.

Hunt was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years to a maximum of 18 years in prison.

Keondre Austin, 27, and Geongela Rivers, 23, were killed during an argument inside the restaurant.

Anthony Hunt ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant around 4 a.m. on March 22, 2021 when Ortiz and Austin began arguing.

Antonio Ortiz ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Police said Ortiz and Hunt then began shooting at one other and Austin.

“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”