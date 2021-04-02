Grand jury indicts 2 men charged in double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted both suspects charged in the double murder at My Friends Restaurant on March 22.
Cleveland police said Anthony Hunt, 29, and Antonio Ortiz, 25, shot and killed a Cleveland man and a Euclid woman during an argument inside the W. 117th Street diner.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Keondre Austin, 27, and Geongela Rivers, 23.
Cleveland police said after interviewing multiple people, preliminary information indicates two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant around 4 a.m. on March 22, when Ortiz and Austin began arguing.
Police said Ortiz and Hunt then began shooting at one other and Austin.
“These individuals fired over 30 shots inside a restaurant full of patrons,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Two individuals lost their lives and now they will pay the price.”
Hunt and Ortiz are both being held at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and will be arraigned at a later date.
