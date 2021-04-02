I-77 back open after hours-long shut down due to multiple crashes

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Portions of Interstate 77 in Summit County were closed for several hours on Thursday as snow and ice wreaked havoc on drivers, causing multiple crashes.
“The snow squalls as they came in, you could not see. You could not see,” said one motorist after pulling off of I-77 at Wheatley Road in Richfield.
19 News spotted several crashes and spun-out vehicles in that area.
According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the freeway was closed in both directions between Ghent Road and the Summit County-Cuyahoga County border.
“I was on that freeway for two hours, and we only moved two miles. It’s ridiculous,” a woman told 19 News. “I was heading to Cleveland, but I’m not going now. I’m going right back home to Wadsworth.”
Finding frustrated drivers at a nearby gas station was not difficult.
“I almost ran out of gas,” another man said as he headed from Akron to Cleveland.
He said he had been stuck in traffic for about three hours.
“I’m taking the back roads. I’m not running into any more of this crap. It was a nightmare,” he added.
By late afternoon, ODOT reported that both lanes were open.
