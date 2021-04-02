Lorain Police search for attackers who teamed up to ‘violently assault and rob’ victim

Lorain Police search for attackers who teamed up to ‘violently assault and rob’ victim
Lorain Police search for attackers who teamed up to ‘violently assault and rob’ victim (Source: Lorain County CSI)
By Rachel Vadaj | April 2, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 12:25 AM

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the group of males who teamed up to “violently assault and rob” another male.

The attack happened in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Oberlin Avenue on March 29, according to police.

Take a close look at the photos shared by the Lorain County CSI:

Call Det. J. Gray at 440-654-3397 if you can identify them or have any other tips that can help get justice for the victim.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.