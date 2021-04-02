Lorain Police search for attackers who teamed up to ‘violently assault and rob’ victim

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are urging the community to come forward and identify the group of males who teamed up to “violently assault and rob” another male.
The attack happened in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Oberlin Avenue on March 29, according to police.
Take a close look at the photos shared by the Lorain County CSI:
Call Det. J. Gray at 440-654-3397 if you can identify them or have any other tips that can help get justice for the victim.
