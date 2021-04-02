Maple Heights police find missing siblings, seek tips

Derek Todd Chambliss III and Alajha Y. King (Source: Maple Heights Police Department)
By Avery Williams | April 2, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT - Updated April 2 at 8:35 AM

UPDATE: Maple Heights Police Department canceled the missing children alert as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The children were found safe around 7:50 a.m. Friday while walking to their house, according to police.

Investigation continues at Maple Heights Police Department as detectives work to learn if criminal activity played a role in this incident, according to a release.

Contact police by calling (216) 587-9624 or emailing detectives@mhpd-ohio.com if you have information about this incident.

Original story below.

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are seeking the public’s help in locating two siblings who are missing.

Call police if you see 11-year-old Alajha Y. King or 7-year-old Derek Todd Chambliss III.

Police said the children may be with their father, Mario Bates.

Bates has a violent criminal history and past weapons charges, according to police.

The children may be traveling in the vehicle pictured below, police said.

Maple Heights police search for missing siblings
Maple Heights police search for missing siblings (Source: Maple Heights Police Department)

