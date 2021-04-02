Maple Heights police find missing siblings, seek tips

UPDATE: Maple Heights Police Department canceled the missing children alert as of 8 a.m. Friday.
The children were found safe around 7:50 a.m. Friday while walking to their house, according to police.
Investigation continues at Maple Heights Police Department as detectives work to learn if criminal activity played a role in this incident, according to a release.
Contact police by calling (216) 587-9624 or emailing detectives@mhpd-ohio.com if you have information about this incident.
Original story below.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights police are seeking the public’s help in locating two siblings who are missing.
Call police if you see 11-year-old Alajha Y. King or 7-year-old Derek Todd Chambliss III.
Police said the children may be with their father, Mario Bates.
Bates has a violent criminal history and past weapons charges, according to police.
The children may be traveling in the vehicle pictured below, police said.
