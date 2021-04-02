March 2021 was one of the warmest on record

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The headline says it all.
March 2021 was warm, one of the warmest on record, in fact, and it was also dry.
The average temperature in Cleveland during March was 44.5 degrees.
That’s 6.1 degrees above average.
That means March 2021 has now dethroned March 2020 as the ninth warmest March on record in Cleveland.
The average temperature in Akron during March was 45 degrees.
That’s a whopping 7.4 degrees above average.
March 2021 is now the ninth warmest March on record in Akron.
Regarding precipitation, or the lack thereof, during the month of March, we only accumulated 1.28 inches of precipitation at Hopkins last month.
That is 1.65 inches below average.
Cleveland also recorded essentially no snow last month, finishing the month with just a trace of snow at Hopkins.
That puts March 2021 right up there with March 1927 and March 2020 as one of the least snowiest Marches on record in Cleveland.
(We did not receive any complaints about that, by the way.)
For a warm and dry March, we sure made some impressive marks on the record books, didn’t we?
Akron finished March with just two inches of precipitation.
With only a trace of snow in March, Akron recorded their least snowiest March on record.
Just to provide you with a little perspective, Cleveland typically sees 12.6 inches of snow in March, and Akron averages 8.2 inches.
There was another striking, and pleasant, weather statistic recorded over the month of March, and that was the frequency of just outright nice days.
Over the course of the month, Cleveland saw just six cloudy days. (Six!)
March brought 17 partly cloudy days to the Cleveland area, and eight clear days.
As you may well know, this doesn’t always happen, as March can be a rather volatile month in the world of weather.
March 2021 did not come in like a lion.
In fact, the whole thing was rather lamb-like.
April, however, has arrived with gusto.
Today is only day one, and we have accumulated 3.7 inches of snow at Hopkins, making today, April 1st, the snowiest day of the year so far at Hopkins.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.