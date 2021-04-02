A new home designed for kids opening soon in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -As hard as it to believe, some kids don’t have anywhere to go after school.
Now, a local man hopes to develop a “Safe House” so they can get resources and guidance so desperately needed.
Brandon McCruel’s dream house is almost a reality. The founder of Brand New Community gave some of the young people he mentors a tour of their new “Safe House.”
“It just going to be a place where as a community…one of the rooms will be dedicated to hygiene items and things like that for people in need”, said McCruel.
The home is located off East 114th and Harvard in Cleveland’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
Brandon makes it clear that this will be a safe alternative to other places, but this house is not their home.
“Nobody is going to live here, but we are to have that to where people can come in a service of need,” said McCruel.
The 40-year-old got the idea of a mentoring program for kids 10 years ago. He bought the house primarily with his own money. A product of the inner city, Brandon lives to make a difference that’s Margret Jones, and Mason Peacock says he is doing.
“We are very grateful because there is no other mentoring group like “Brand New,” said Jones.
“He has taught many kids a lesson in life,” said Peacock.
To date, those lessons are paying off. For more than a decade, the program has shown so many how to live a better and more positive life, through field trips and other exercises.
Just take Zarcari Cotton as a prime example. She joined three years ago when she was just a 5th grader.
“The trips are amazing. We go to museums and learn about history and our culture”, said Cotton.
Brandon does all with work with volunteers and some donations. For information on his crusade to save kids visit, www.brandnewyouth.org
The new BNC Safe House is due to open on May 1st, 2021.
