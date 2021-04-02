19 News reporter gets second COVID 19 vaccine shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 vaccine team not just talking the talk when it comes to the COVID vaccine. They’re walking the walk, straight to the vaccination line. Harry Boomer has been documenting his journey in getting his shot. A few weeks ago, he got his first dose live on 19 News. Today, he went back for dose number two.
Let me quote Soul Brother Number One, James Brown...I Feel Good... like I knew that I would! More than 5.4 million doses of the COVID 19 Vaccine in Ohio have been given, and over 2-million have been fully vaccinated, and that now includes me.
“If you haven’t already, Go Get The Shot!”
According to the CDC, more than 51 million people have been fully vaccinated. I wholeheartedly encourage you to get the shot. My thanks to the fine folks here at NEON for all their help getting me fully vaccinated.
