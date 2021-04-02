The Next 400: Young people fight for social justice in their own way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve seen many young people on the front lines of marches and demonstrations for racial justice.
We’ve found two pre-teens fighting against racism in their own way.
Meet Rhonae Simmons, 11 and Aiden Monroe, 12.
The two say America is divided by racism.
“It’s scary to watch our people die,” said Rhonae.
“The 60′s, 50′s, and now we are in 2021, and we still have to deal with this kind of thing,” said Aiden.
