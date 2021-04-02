Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer Easter Weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Enough dry air has settled in to break up the lake effect clouds. We should see a good deal of sun today. A cold air mass, however, remains in place so it will still be a rather cold day. Afternoon temperatures around 40 degrees. A northwest wind at 10-20 mph with higher gusts won’t help matters. Tonight will be cold as we drop into the 20s. A warming trend begins tomorrow in time for the weekend. A mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Looking good for your Easter egg hunts. Partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s. Cooler near the lake and warmer inland.