Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,677 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 18,646 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,02,718 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,677 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 156,637 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 53,243 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,446 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.