Ohio’s top doctor discusses why state is seeing rising COVID-19 case numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state’s chief medical officer with the Ohio Department of Health spoke with 19 News on Friday regarding the recent increase in coronavirus cases.
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the more contagious variants of the coronavirus are one factor for the latest trend upwards in daily case numbers, particularly in the northern portion of Ohio.
As of Thursday, there were at least 620 reported detections in Ohio of three COVID-19 variants that originated from the United Kingdom and California. Three weeks ago, there were only 92 counts of those variants, according to Dr. Vanderhoff.
To combat the rising case counts, Dr. Vanderhoff stressed the importance of continuing to wear masks properly and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Our vaccines are holding up very nicely,” the doctor said.
This story will be updated.
