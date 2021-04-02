Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor tries to defend a tweet that refers to COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus

The Lieutenant Governor talked to reporters with a COVID-19 vaccination site as the backdrop. He tried to apologize for any misunderstanding brought on by his tweet, “Asian Americans in this country have been contributors to the greatness of this nation. In the past, in our military, in every walk of life, and they’ve contributed to making this a wonderful country. But I’m specifically empathetic to the issue surrounding Chinese Americans because of what the Chinese government has done that has affected Ohioans and Americans.”