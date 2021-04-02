Ohio’s Lieutenant Governor tries to defend a tweet that refers to COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted tries to explain himself and defend his comments about calling COVID-19 the Wuhan virus, saying his words were about the Chinese government, not Chinese or Asian Americans.
“My words were about the Chinese government, the responsibility that they have,” Lt. Governor Husted said.
The Lieutenant Governor talked to reporters with a COVID-19 vaccination site as the backdrop. He tried to apologize for any misunderstanding brought on by his tweet, “Asian Americans in this country have been contributors to the greatness of this nation. In the past, in our military, in every walk of life, and they’ve contributed to making this a wonderful country. But I’m specifically empathetic to the issue surrounding Chinese Americans because of what the Chinese government has done that has affected Ohioans and Americans.”
But was it enough?
“The context of my words were built around an article that I posted where the Ex-CDC Director believed that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab. That was the title of the article. And I reposted the article and asked the question: “So it appears it was the Wuhan virus after all?” Wuhan is not an ethnicity; it is a city. My words were directed at what I believe is a probable coverup by the Chinese government for a virus that has killed 2.7-million people around the globe.”
But Lisa Wong, with OCA Greater Cleveland Asian Pacific American Advocates, says, Lt. Governor Husted can’t explain away hurtful and harmful words that spell hate, “I think he doesn’t realize how much harm his words have on our community. Whether we’re calling it Wuhan or something else, it just brings more harm to the Asian community here in Ohio.”
Wong says in Ohio, there have been at least 40 cases of hate-fueled crimes reported since the start of the pandemic, and many more that go unreported, and she feels the Lieutenant Governor’s backtracking is not enough to keep people safe.
“It’s just showing that he’s just not that in-tune to what’s really happening to us, our fear, all the violence, the hate that we’re experiencing and seeing,” Wong tells 19 News.
While Lt. Governor Husted is calling for an independent investigation into the Chinese government and how the coronavirus began, Lisa Wong says the way he can make amends is to have a real conversation with Asian Americans about how his words have hurt them and why.
