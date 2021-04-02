‘Strangled and choked and smushed his face’: St. Aloysius-St. Agatha teacher details assault of 4-year-old at school

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is learning more about what happened at a local Catholic school earlier this week.
Cleveland Police are investigating after a teacher’s aid allegedly choked out a preschooler.
“What kind of report?” the 911 dispatcher asked the caller.
“I believe child endangerment, domestic violence or something of that nature,” the caller replied.
At around 12:30 p.m., Cleveland police and EMS responded to an assault at St. Aloysius-St. Agatha school. The 911 caller said she works at the school as an art and music teacher.
“I work for a Catholic school and I saw a teacher choke and hit a student,” the teacher said.
The art teacher told police the assault happened at around 11:30 Tuesday morning.
“So, you seen another teacher…?” the dispatcher asked.
“Yes,” she replied. “Strangled and choked and smushed his face.”
She says several other students witnessed the attack.
“The students as well that was there that witnessed it, um we were all distraught I tried to calm them down,” the teacher said.
Paramedics transported the four-year-old boy to UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. He was not seriously hurt. The teacher told the dispatcher she did not believe the boy needed an ambulance.
The school says they are investigating an allegation that one of their teacher’s aides engaged in physically abusive behavior.
The school sent us a statement that reads in part: “We take allegations of this nature very seriously. The accused teacher’s aid has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by civil authorities.”
19 News did reach out to the diocese again, they told us they have no update, and they are still investigating the incident.
Cleveland Police are still investigating.
