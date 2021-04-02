Summit County mass vaccination appointments quickly booked up

And to pile on the bad news, as 19 News discovered, you can’t snag an appointment, right now, for this new vaccination site. Appointments were first made available Wednesday at noon, but county officials say all the spots quickly filled up. They’re urging residents to continually check the state’s scheduling portal, gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. More appointments for the county fairgrounds will be added weekly. (Note: Health officials say the state’s scheduling portal will only show the fairgrounds site if it has available appointments)