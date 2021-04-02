Summit County mass vaccination appointments quickly booked up

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A more convenient way to get a COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available in Summit County, but there’s a drawback.
On Saturday, April 3, a mass vaccination site at the Summit County Fairgrounds will finally open. County health officials say the site is currently scheduled to be open for two months, for 3-4 days per week. Officials say the site will have the ability to accommodate up to 5,000 appointments per week, depending on the number of vaccine doses given by the state.
The site, at 1050 North Ave. in Tallmadge, will be drive-thru, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered.
“We here at Summit County are thrilled to have a state-facilitated site,” Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said during a virtual Q&A with residents Thursday.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, but only those 18 and over are eligible for it. Ohio residents 16 and up are currently eligible to get a COVID vaccine, but only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for 16 and 17-year-olds.
And to pile on the bad news, as 19 News discovered, you can’t snag an appointment, right now, for this new vaccination site. Appointments were first made available Wednesday at noon, but county officials say all the spots quickly filled up. They’re urging residents to continually check the state’s scheduling portal, gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. More appointments for the county fairgrounds will be added weekly. (Note: Health officials say the state’s scheduling portal will only show the fairgrounds site if it has available appointments)
Anyone needing assistance scheduling an appointment should call 330-926-5795.
Once you finally get an appointment, the last thing you need to figure out is how you’re going to get there. If you’re unable to drive or get a ride, don’t worry, you’re not out of luck.
METRO provides free rides for those heading to or from a COVID-19 vaccine appointment (with proof of a same-day appointment).
A fixed-route service will take riders to the transit center near Chapel Hill Mall, where a shuttle will then take them to the fairgrounds.
Following the appointment, the shuttle will take riders back to the transit center. Each bus will have hand sanitizer and be cleaned regularly. Masks are required at all times, and the number of people per bus will be limited.
