Young woman pulled over by fake police officer in Stark County, sheriff’s department says

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know how to spot a fake cop.
Their safety tips come in the wake of a scary incident.
A grandfather told authorities his granddaughter was recently pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer, according to a Facebook post from Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
The young woman was traveling in Stark County when a car behind her started flashing red and blue lights, according to the post. A man in a blue uniform approached the woman and requested identification.
Luckily, the woman was not injured, did not exit her car and reported the police officer impersonation to authorities.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office said you should look for these identifiers if you’re pulled over:
Check out the vehicle: Does the car say Police, Sheriff or Highway Patrol? Is a pull bar on the front end? Computer near console or dash? Are there bars blocking off the back seat? Can you see a dash camera, spotlight or shotgun?
Check out the cop: Is their uniform well-fitted and clean? Does the officer appear clean? Can you see a badge and nametag?
If the officer’s badge, nametag or ID isn’t visible, Summit County Sheriff’s Office said you should ask to see it. That is your right.
You may be pulled over by an unmarked car or a plain-clothes officer. If that happens, ask for identification.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office said their suggestions may be hard to follow at night.
“Remember, you DO have to pull over, but try to pull over in a well-lit or public area. We know this is not always possible, but it is a good safety practice in the case of any type of traffic stop – both for you and for our officers and deputies,” the Summit County Sheriff’s Office wrote in their post.
If you suspect police officer impersonation, you can call 911 or your local police department for confirmation of the attempted traffic stop.
