Trial begins for Stark County man accused of shooting, killing woman in her driveway

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection begins Friday in the trial for the Canton man accused of murdering a woman last October.
Jason McDermitt was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder and menacing by stalking for the shooting death of Morgan Fox, 29.
Fox was murdered while getting into her vehicle parked in the driveway of her home on Frazer Ave. in North Canton on Oct. 28, 2020.
When deputies arrived at her home around 6:30 a.m., Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.
McDermitt was taken into custody the next day.
He is being held on a $2 million bond at the Stark County Jail.
