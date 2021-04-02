U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge will speak at CSU’s graduation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marcia Fudge, the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will be the speaker at Cleveland State University’s (CSU) afternoon graduation on May 15.
CSU President Harlan Sands will speak at the morning graduation ceremony for the College of Sciences and Health Professions, College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, and the School of Nursing.
Fudge is the speaker for the Washkewicz College of Engineering, College of Education and Human Services, Monte Ahuja College of Business, Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs, and the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
Both ceremonies will be held at Progressive Field.
Fudge is a graduate of CSU’S Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.
She is the first CSU alumni to serve as a cabinet secretary.
“It’s an absolute honor to be among the first to hear from our new Secretary of Housing and Urban Development,” said CSU President Harlan Sands. “She is an outstanding role model and a wonderful example of how far you can go with a CSU degree. She has a powerful, inspirational story to share with our graduates.”
Nearly 2,500 students will receive their degrees that day.
