42-year-old man arrested in connection to Cleveland murder

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WOIO) - A 42-year-old man his behind bars in connection to the murder of 51-year-old James M. Jackson.
The Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team arrested Matthew Miles Thursday in Ypsilanti, Mich.
Cleveland Police and U.S. Marshals wanted Miles for murder, according to a release. A warrant for his arrest became active March 5.
The shooting that killed Jackson occurred around 2 a.m. on Feb. 27 near the 6000 block of Haltnorth Walk. Officers found Jackson injured outside on the ground. He died at MetroHealth, according to police.
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force’s investigation revealed Miles ran away to Detroit shortly after Jackson’s death, according to a release.
Miles was arrested at a home in the 1200 block of Holmes Road in Ypsilanti, authorities said.
A press release said Miles will be extradited to Cleveland to face charges, but for now, he remains in police custody in Detroit.
