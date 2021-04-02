Zach Plesac already a step ahead in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - So, Thursday didn’t exactly look or feel like a day fit for the Boys of Summer.
But baseball in a snow squall was nothing new for Zach Plesac. He grew up in Indiana.
“For the first three weeks of high school season, it’s gonna be like this back home,” Plesac said during a zoom interview from Detroit prior to the Indians opener against the Tigers.
So yeah, he can handle the elements, but ... unlike Shane Bieber, who pitched in Thursday’s opener, Plesac probably won’t have to worry about it. It’s expected to be 60-degrees and sunny when he pitches on Saturday.
The bigger question is, can he handle the workload? Plesac’s one of the many young arms in this rotation. A year ago, he wasn’t even on the squad. He started the season at the alternate site, and eventually appeared in only eight games.
Of course, he had a little to do with that. His ill-advised and highly publicized outing in Chicago, along with Mike Clevinger, during the pandemic led to Clevinger being traded and Plesac being sent home.
But that was then, this is now, and now Plesac can play out the potential the Indians see in him.
“I’m the same guy,” Plesac said. “I’m gonna bring the same energy. Any way to make ‘outs’, I’m gonna do that. I think I have a better understanding of what I need to do to make sure everything’s on point.”
And again, he’s already ahead of the game, because he’s here, in uniform, with a full season in front of him.
There’s nothing quite like being on a major league roster on Opening Day.
“I’ve already talked to my boys (teammates) and said ‘just thankful to be here with you guys’,” Plesac said. “It’s just another thing for me to go through, just experience and grow from it. It’s an exciting day to be here, and I feel blessed to be in this opportunity, to wear an Indians uniform, a Cleveland uniform, on Opening Day.”
