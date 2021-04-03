Authorities find drugs, cash, gaming machines, guns during Portage County bust

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs, cash, gaming machines and firearms Thursday from two Ravenna businesses.
The bust came after authorities received a tip on Wednesday that drugs were being sold out of Lucky You and Ravenna Drive Thru, according to a Facebook post made by Portage County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said the tipster also claimed the businesses were operating gaming machines with cash winnings.
The Portage County Prosecutor is reviewing the case, according to the post, and charges haven’t been filed at this time.
Lucky You is located at 3388 West Main Street in Ravenna.
Ravenna Drive Thru is located at 868 W Main Street in Ravenna.
Portage County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos of the seized items:
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.