Authorities find suspected methamphetamine in Willowick home, 2 arrested

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities arrested a man and woman Thursday afternoon after discovering illegal items at a Willowick home.
A Facebook post made by Lake County Narcotics Agency said agents and Willowick Police officers found suspected methamphetamine, needles, a digital scale, packaging for narcotics and other drug paraphernalia.
Police searched the house, located on the 300 block of East 322nd Street, after receiving complaints of drug activity from the neighborhood, according to the post.
A 28-year-old man and 42-year-old woman were arrested. A 24-year-old man may also face charges, authorities said.
The SWAT Team assisted Lake County Narcotics Agency and Willowick Police Department in conducting this search warrant.
