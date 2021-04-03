COVID-19 vaccine trials for children underway in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Coronavirus vaccine trials continue to move forward for children.
Pfizer just announced a few days ago that its vaccine is 100 percent effective in 12 to 15-year-olds.
19 News found one of those big trials is underway right here in Ohio.
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital inoculated the first children ages five to 11 this week as part of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial.
The hospital is one of four sites in the country participating, starting with a small number of volunteers.
Kately Evans, 17, is one of hundreds of kids and teens involved.
“I mean, that’s really exciting. That’s great to feel like I was a part of something that big and that important and I love hearing all of the numbers about how effective it is and how much it’s helping people,” she said.
Younger kids will get the same type of vaccine as teens and adults, just starting with a smaller dose.
The next phase will move down to children two to four years old.
You can read more about the trials from our sister TV station in Cincinnati here.
Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson just announced it is testing its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in teens.
It will add 16 and 17-year-olds to its phase 2A trials, which have been underway since September.
They’ll add younger teens once that data is reviewed.
