Credit card thief breaks into lockers at Planet Fitness in Rocky River

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - While patrons were breaking a sweat at the Planet Fitness in Rocky River, a credit card thief was breaking into their lockers.
Police said the thefts happened at the Detroit Road location on March 23.
Around 7:30 p.m., a patron reported his locker was broken into after his lock had been broken off and his credit cards stolen out of his wallet, according to police.
The victim told police whoever stole his credit cards already tried to use them at Walmart before he could cancel them.
About an hour later, another patron reported his credit cards were stolen out of his unlocked locker, according to police.
That victim told police that the thief also tried to use them at Walmart and spent a total of $600.
Police said the detective bureau has yet to identify any suspects in this ongoing investigation.
