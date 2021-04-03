Cuyahoga County Justice Center offers COVID-19 vaccine registration help for visitors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas is offering help to visitors who wish to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Visitors can head to the Resource Center on the 4th floor for assistance, according to the court’s website.
Computers are available for online registration, the website said. Staff will be on site to answer questions. Vaccination is not taking place at the Justice Center.
“We know that not everyone has access to the technology necessary for online vaccine signups,” Brendan J. Sheehan, Administrative and Presiding Judge, said. “The court is here to protect our citizens in any way we can.”
Masks and social distancing are required at the Justice Center.
The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas is located at 1200 Ontario Street in Cleveland.
Click here to learn how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.