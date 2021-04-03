1 dead, 2 wounded after shooting at nightclub in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - An early Saturday morning shooting at a nightclub in Youngstown has left a 27-year-old man dead and two others injured, according to 19 News affiliate WKBN.
The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Utopia, a LGBTQIA+ nightclub, on the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard, police told WKBN.
The injured victims are a 20-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, WKBN reports. Police were unsure of their conditions.
The identity of the deceased victim hasn’t been released.
Capt. Rod Foley, Youngstown Police Chief of Detectives, told WKBN that police do not currently have a suspect or a motive. Police are not sure if more than one person fired a gun inside the club.
WKBN reports that police arrived at the nightclub amid the shooting, but police were not fired upon and did not fire their weapons.
Police continue investigating this shooting and are working to learn if more people were injured.
A “Ghetto Boy Welcome Home Tour” concert featuring Detroit-area rapper, Peezy, was scheduled Friday night at Utopia, according to EventBrite.com and WKBN.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to call 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Police told WKBN that those who provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction will be eligible for a cash reward.
