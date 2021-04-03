Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,293 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,024,011 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a regular COVID-19 briefing on Saturday. The health department will not report new COVID-19 data on Easter Sunday in observance of the holiday. Sunday’s data will be included in Monday’s totals.
The 24-hour increase of 2,293 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 156,637 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 53,306 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 7,450 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
