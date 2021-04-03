St. Augustine Hunger Center in need of drivers for Easter Sunday meal delivery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Augustine Hunger Center told 19 News the church needs volunteer drivers to pick up food on Easter Sunday for meal delivery to those in need.
St. Augustine distributes meals during all holidays and feeds the community seven days a week, 365 days a year. The hunger center is offering carryout and meal delivery on Easter Sunday.
COVID-19 precautions are taken during food preparation and distribution.
“We’ve received donations to serve up to 10,000 meals,” Father Bill O’Donnell said in a release, “Many people continue to struggle considering current conditions.”
Drivers can pick up a meal starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday outside the hunger center, located at 2486 W 14th St.
Meal delivery is no-contact, according to a release. The hunger center will provide drivers with an address, and meal packages are left outside.
Those in need can grab a meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Easter Sunday at St. Augustine Hunger Center.
Meals include traditional ham, vegetable sides, salad and dessert.
Call 216-781-5530 if you’d like volunteer as a driver. You can also call that number to request a meal for delivery.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.