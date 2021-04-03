Summit County Fairgrounds converted into mass vaccination site

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Vaccine patients lined up before the 9:00 a.m. start time to get the first vaccinations at the Summit County Fairgrounds, converted into a mass vaccination site.
“I think it’s great, great for Summit County,” Tallmadge Mayor Dave Kline said as he directed traffic with more than 100 other workers and volunteers at the site.
The mass vaccination site was the last resort for some.
“I’ve tried everywhere,” Edward Case said. “Over sixty, over sixty-five, over seventy. I’m over seventy.”
For others, a much-wanted opportunity for the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“I can’t wait,” said Jerry Babcock. “I’m glad it’s happening. I wish everyone would do it.”
Danielle Neal and her son Brendan made it a family event.
“You can do a lot of people at one time, get it over with, and get back to living,” Danielle said.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for everybody to come out and get vaccinated and do the right thing for themselves and for the community,” her son Brendan said.
The first day was booked solid but the site will also operate Wednesday, Thursday, and next Saturday and Sunday.
“What I say is to be patient,” Donna Skoda, Health Commissioner at Summit County Public Health, said. “This site today is full, it’s by appointment. But we’re also going to do Thursday, Saturday and Sunday and those will open up soon so just keep checking back.”
The site’s goal is 5,000 vaccinations a week for those who want to do the right thing.
“I think I’m going to be able to contribute to herd immunity,” Case said.
“I think it’s awesome,” Danielle said. “I think it’s something that needs to be done.”
Sign up for a shot by registering here or calling (833) 4 ASK ODH.
