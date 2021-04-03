Which vaccine is offered at the Wolstein Center mass vaccination clinic?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center opened March 17 as Ohio’s first mass vaccination clinic.
More than 54,000 individuals have gotten their shot at the Wolstein Center as of Thursday, March 25.
The facility can administer 6,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine each day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
The center is nearing the transition to second dose vaccination.
First-doses of the Pfizer vaccine are being administered from March 17 through April 5. Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered between April 6 and April 26.
Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for those ages 16 and 17, according to the health department, and is only available through April 5.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given out from April 27 and May 10.
Coronavirus vaccine eligibility in Ohio opened to everyone who is 16 years or older on March 29.
The Wolstein Center operates under FEMA, the Ohio National Guard, Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio Department of Health.
You must bring a mask and ID to your appointment. Your temperature will be checked, according to a release.
Click here for more information about parking at the Wolstein Center.
Click here to learn how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in every Northeast Ohio county and Cleveland.
