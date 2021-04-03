Woman shoots Parma man in both legs in his own driveway, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 63-year-old Parma man was shot in his own driveway.
“There was gunshots fired,” a 911 caller said. “My neighbor across the street I think was shot.”
Without hesitation, this 911 caller rushed across the street to help his neighbor, 63-year-old John Fabrizi.
“Okay, so you’re with him right now, where is he shot at?” asked the dispatcher.
“He’s shot in the leg, right?” said the caller.
“He’s shot in the right leg?” the dispatcher asked.
“Two legs, two legs! Both legs!” the caller yelled.
On Thursday at around 6:20 Parma Police responded to the shooting on Westlake Avenue.
“I was actually getting ready to feed my kids dinner and I had pulled the blind down in my kitchen which is right in front of my house, and I heard two pops,” another neighbor said. “Next thing I knew I pull up the blinds and my street is lined with cops and fire trucks and ambulances.”
Police say Fabrizi was shot multiple times in both legs by someone he knew. The shooter took off before officers got there.
“Who shot him?” the dispatcher asked. “Did you see who shot him?”
“I saw a truck, it was a green truck,” the caller said. “What did it look like?”
“I don’t know,” Fabrizi said in the background. “I have the kid’s number.”
“He said he’s got the kid’s number,” the caller said.
Fabrizi’s neighbor determined to save him, followed the 911 dispatcher’s instructions to make a tourniquet.
“I gotta help him out, I think,” the caller said.
“Okay how badly is he bleeding?” asked the dispatcher. “Do you have a belt on you?”
The good Samaritan used his belt for one of the man’s legs and took his shirt off to make a tourniquet for the other leg before paramedics arrived.
“Okay take your shirt and I want you to tie it around his other leg above make sure it is above the bullet hole, okay?” the dispatcher instructed.
Paramedics took Fabrizi to a local hospital where he had surgery.
U.S. Marshals arrested 47-year-old Troy Sharp for the shooting at a home on Runn Street in Berea. Authorities charged Sharp with felonious assault.
Police are still searching for a woman they believe was also involved in the shooting.
Sharp is being held in Parma jail on a $1,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
If you recognize the woman in the photo, call Parma Detective Jeff Wells at 440-887-7343.
