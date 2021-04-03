27-year-old found shot to death outside East Side party center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police homicide detectives are investigating the early morning shooting death of a 27-year-old outside a party center in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired outside the Kinsman Party Center in the 3200 block of East 93rd Street around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Cleveland police press release.
When they arrived they found a 27-year-old man lying in the parking lot outside the party center. Multiple people and vehicles were leaving the area.
The man, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, died at the scene, according to the release.
Preliminary information indicates that the man may have become involved in a verbal argument after driving his vehicle into another vehicle, the release said.
A male was seen fleeing the area, according to the report.
No arrests have been made and the death remains under investigation.
Police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Tipsters can provide anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.