Avon Lake bald eagles welcome 1st baby of season; 2 eggs left to hatch

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon Lake City Schools on Sunday announced the birth of a baby eaglet, the newest addition to Redwood Elementary School.

Stars and Stripes, the bald eagles who call the school home, still have two eggs left in their nest.

The pair met their newest eaglet at 7:30 a.m.

The first egg was spotted on Feb. 28. Avon Lake City Schools said another egg was seen in the nest on March 3. The third and final egg came on March 7.

You can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam. You can also join their Facebook page.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.

A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December.

Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which incubate for about 35 days before hatching.

The two remaining eggs are expected to hatch soon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

