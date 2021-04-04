AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Redwood Elementary School bald eagle nest is now home to two just-hatched babies.

Avon Lake City Schools announced the birth of the second baby eaglet of the season on Monday.

Stars and Stripes still have one egg left in their nest.

The pair met their newest eaglet at 10:45 a.m. Their first egg hatched on Sunday.

Avon Lake bald eagles welcome 2nd baby of season; 1 egg left to hatch (Source: Avon Lake City Schools)

You can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam. You can also join their Facebook page.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.

A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December.

Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which incubate for about 35 days before hatching.

The one remaining egg is expected to hatch soon.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.