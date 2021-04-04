Chardon Fire Department fights brush fire sparked by illegal burn [video]

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Fire Department sent out three vehicles and seven firefighters Saturday to put out an out-of-control brush fire sparked by an illegal burn on Chardon Road, according to a fire department Facebook post.
Ohio is in the midst of the spring fire season, which stretches from March to May, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
“A major cause of escaped wildfires in Ohio during the spring is the careless burning of trash and debris that accumulated during the winter months,” said Greg Guess, fire program administrator and assistant chief for the ODNR Division of Forestry. “Unnecessary risk to people and property can be minimized by following safe burning practices and being aware of the burning regulations.”
Burning is limited in the spring because of the amount of dry grass, weeds, and leaves that accumulate on the ground over the winter, according to the ODNR.
If a fire does escape control, the ODNR said, contact the local fire department immediately.
The Chardon Fire Department reminds the public that “it is always illegal to burn trash, construction debris, and tires,” in the post.
Ohio law prohibits most open burning in unincorporated areas in March, April, May, October, and November between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
