Marlington High School student dies in rollover crash in Stark County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Marlington High School student died Saturday night in a crash in Stark County.
The young Alliance man was driving a 2011 Kia Optima around 10:20 p.m. on Beech Street, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Witnesses told police the juvenile was driving fast and passing in non-passing lanes just before the crash, the highway patrol said.
The Kia swerved left off of Beech Street and hit a stop sign and tree near Colony Drive, according to the release.
The highway patrol said the Kia rolled several times and the driver was ejected.
He died due to his injuries at the scene of the crash, according to the release.
The victim’s identity was not released, but the highway patrol said he was a Marlington High School student.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.
Beech Street was closed around three hours.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.