Police investigate ‘Eggate’ after Northeast Ohio parents report paying for Easter egg drops that never materialized

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown number of children across Northeast Ohio received a lesson in bitter disappointment instead of a surprise from the Easter Bunny this morning.
Disappointed parents and family members contacted 19 News — as well as several area police departments — after they say they paid a local woman to put Easter eggs stuffed with toys, candy and a letter from the Easter Bunny in their yards.
But for many, the surprise appears to never have materialized.
Many took to social media to voice their frustration:
“None here in North Royalton yet,” wrote one mom on Facebook in posts provided to 19News. “My 5 year old is already up.”
“Nothing here in North Olmsted! I am SUPER upset,” wrote another.
“We also did not get egged,” wrote a third. “This was the last year my kids will probably believe.”
Steve Mehozonek, father of three young children from Berea wonders how anyone could do that to children on Easter.
“I started sending messages to double-check (on what I ordered) and make sure everything’s good to go, and she never responded to any of my messages,” said Mehozonek. “So that threw up a red flag. Then I saw nothing outside this morning. Probably about 9 o’clock this morning she started deleting posts in her Facebook group. If you’re having a hard time just reach out to the people that you paid, and say, ‘I’m having a hard time, but I’ll give you a refund or something.’”
Others called the cops: Westlake police confirmed in a Facebook post that they’d received reports of someone accepting payment to provide “egg drops” and a “letter from the Easter Bunny” and not providing services. They are asking possible victims to contact them.
Strongsville police confirmed Sunday evening they’d received multiple complaints regarding “Eggate.”
“There have been complaints made. It’s currently under investigation,” said a police Sargent.
Dispatchers confirmed that police in North Royalton also received complaints.
The woman at the center of Eggate - who we are not identifying because she has not been charged with a crime - did not respond to our attempts to reach her.
