Police: Infant, woman injured in Cleveland when suspected drunken driver causes crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said a one-year-old child and woman were injured Sunday when a suspected drunken driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.
The severe crash happened around noon Sunday near E. 124th Street and Farringdon Avenue when a driver didn’t stop at a stop sign, according to police.
The car then struck a vehicle occupied by the infant and woman, police said.
Police did not say how many cars were involved in the crash. 19 News crews captured photos of three damaged vehicles at the scene of wreck.
EMS took the infant to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital to be treated for severe injuries, police said.
The woman was extracted from a vehicle, police said. Her femur was broken.
Police said the man who caused the crash is in custody in connection to a suspected OVI.
Police did not identify the suspected drunken driver.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.