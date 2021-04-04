7-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run crash, Cleveland Police say

7-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run crash, Cleveland Police say
Cleveland Police (Source: Cleveland Police)
By Avery Williams | April 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated April 4 at 10:47 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police told 19 News a 7-year-old girl was injured Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s west side.

The girl was outside near the 3000 block of W. 133rd Street when a car hit her and fled, police said.

EMS took her to MetroHealth. She is being treated for a minor leg injury, according to police.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Cleveland Police did not release information about the vehicle that hit the little girl.

Call Cleveland Police if you have information on the driver.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.