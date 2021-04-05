Best pinch-hit appearance during Indians home opener taking place in the bleachers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Longtime Indians fan John Adams, who’s been beating a drum at Tribe games for almost 50 years, had to sit this home opener out while recovering from heart surgery, so ... as the team put it, why not replace one ‘rock star’ with another?
Patrick Carney, Akron native and drummer for the Black Keys, took Adams’ place in the left field bleachers (and on the drums, of course) on Monday.
Carney and fellow band member Dan Auerbach own five Grammy Awards, including one for Best Rock Album (”El Camino”) in 2013, but considering that Carney is a lifelong Indians fan, Monday’s appearance may rank right up there.
