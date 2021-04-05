Burton Village: Police ask for help locating missing adult

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Burton Village police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a classic blue truck driven by an 89-year-old man, who has not been seen since this morning.
Fred Lorenz was last seen Monday morning in Leroy Township en route to an address on Mayfield Road in Burton, according to a Burton Village police Facebook post.
If you know of his whereabouts or have seen the distinctive blue truck he was driving, please contact law enforcement.
Lorenz is 6 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.