Cleveland American Indian Movement protests Cleveland Indians team name & mascot on Opening Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For more than five decades, members of the Cleveland American Indian Movement have gathered at the home stadium of the Cleveland Indians on Opening Day to send a message.
“We feel that the name and the team logo Wahoo is racist and exploitive to all indigenous people in the community,” said Sundance, the organization’s executive director.
Late last year, the Cleveland Indians announced the organization would change the team name and stop using the mascot, Chief Wahoo.
Sundance tells 19 News that it was supposed to happen sometime in 2021.
“At this point, we have no reason to trust anything coming out of the mouth of the ownership of that franchise so we’re here because the name hasn’t changed,” he said.
So Monday afternoon, members of the organization and other Indian nations came with signs and literature to protest. They say they’ll keep protesting until the team fulfills its promise.
A spokesman for the Cleveland Indians said it would not comment.
