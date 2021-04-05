41-year-old is killed after car strikes tree, then porch in crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday evening after the car he was driving crashed in the 4000 block of East 123rd Street.
The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday.
The man was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on East 123rd Street at a high rate of speed, when it left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a media release from Cleveland police.
An eyewitness, who declined to be identified, said the vehicle hit a bump in the road and went airborne.
The vehicle also struck a porch, according to the release.
East 123rd Street was closed at Marston Avenue for about two blocks north.
The man was not wearing safety restraints, police said. He died at the scene of the crash.
