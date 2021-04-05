Cleveland police on scene of East Side crash; East 123rd Street closed at Marston Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have closed East 123rd Street in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood after a car struck a tree and then crashed into a house.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on East 123rd Street at a high rate of speed when it hit a bump in the road, according to an eyewitness who did not want to be identified.
The vehicle went airborne and struck a tree and then a house near the Marston Avenue intersection.
East 123rd Street was closed at Marston for about two blocks north.
Further information, including the condition of the driver or any possible occupants, was not immediately available.
