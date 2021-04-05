Former Hudson Schools teacher sentenced to 6 months in jail for unlawful sexual conduct with minor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heidi Hallstein’s students trusted her and she took advantage of it.
“I’m sorry. I crossed the line,” said Hallstein.
The former teacher pleaded guilty to charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
The judge sentenced Hallstein to 180 days in jail and four years probation, but made it clear there would be no second chances.
“I’m not happy about giving you community control sanctions, and if you screw up at all, you’re going to prison,” said Judge Laurie Pittman, Portage County Court of Common Pleas.
The victim, who is now 18, asked that Hallstein not be charged at all because they are in a consensual relationship.
The victim’s lawyer spoke on her behalf in court.
“If she had her wishes, Ms. Hallstein would be leaving the courtroom with her today and they could go home and go about their lives together.”
Although the victim defends Hallstein’s actions, Judge Pittman says what she did is unacceptable.
“You understand the court is here to protect students from people like you?,” said Judge Pittman.
Hallstein surrendered her teacher’s license and she will have to register as a sex offender for the next 25 years.
