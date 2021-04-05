Free tickets to NFL Draft Experience available starting today

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Fans hoping to reserve their spot for 2021 NFL Draft celebrations can do so starting Monday.
Entry to the 2021 Draft Experience is free, but registration is required due to capacity limits. Fans can reserve tickets through the NFL OnePass app.
The NFL Draft will take place in downtown Cleveland from April 29 to May 1.
The NFL Draft Experience, described as an “interactive football theme park,” will be open to the public during all three days of the draft.
Starting Monday, fans can sign up for different time slots to attend the NFL Draft Experience. The timeslots are:
Thursday, April 29 and Friday, April 30
12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, May 1
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fans can only register for one session during the draft for up to two adults and five children.
Everyone 18 and older must register through NFL’s OnePass app, which is available on your smartphone. On the app is a waiver to get participate in any games and a health promise.
While anyone who registers can go to the Draft Experience, the Draft Theatre, which will act as the viewing zone for the Main Stage, is open only to invited guests.
Each of the 32 NFL teams will select a few fully vaccinated fans to sit in the “Inner Circle” near the Main Stage.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.