Gov. DeWine to give COVID-19 health guidance for upcoming proms, school graduations in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scheduled a COVID-19 briefing for Monday afternoon.
The governor said he will provide more COVID-19 health safety guidance pertaining to school graduations and prom events during a 2 p.m. press conference:
The office for Gov. DeWine also said an announcement regarding “an important program for Ohio families” is expected during Monday’s remarks.
The governor, along with first lady Fran DeWine, toured an arena on the campus of Ohio State University on Monday morning at the start of his initiative to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to college students.
