Intoxicated driver strikes parked car in Newburgh Heights and flips [video]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police are warning the public against driving under the influence after a car crash on Beta Avenue was captured on video.
The crash occurred on Beta Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to a police department.
A vehicle traveling along the road smashes into a parked car and then flips on its side, the video shows.
“On Beta Avenue at 10am - a grim reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” police wrote in the post.
No one was injured, according to police.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.