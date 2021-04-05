Intoxicated driver strikes parked car in Newburgh Heights and flips [video]

By Stephanie Czekalinski | April 5, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated April 5 at 4:29 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police are warning the public against driving under the influence after a car crash on Beta Avenue was captured on video.

The crash occurred on Beta Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday, according to a police department.

A vehicle traveling along the road smashes into a parked car and then flips on its side, the video shows.

“On Beta Avenue at 10am - a grim reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” police wrote in the post.

No one was injured, according to police.

