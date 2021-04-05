2 Strong 4 Bullies
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A second bald eaglet hatched at Redwood Elementary School early Thursday.

Parents Stars and Stripes met their second eaglet of the season at 6:59 a.m.

The first bald eagle hatched at 6:49 a.m. on April 5.

Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam shows 1st hatched egg of season
Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam shows 1st hatched egg of season(Avon Lake City Schools)

The first egg was spotted on Feb. 24.

Avon Lake Schools said another egg was seen in the nest on Feb. 27.

The third and final egg came on March 2.

1st egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 24
1st egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 4:09 p.m. on Feb. 24(Avon Lake City Schools)
2nd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 27
2nd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 3:33 p.m. on Feb. 27(Avon Lake City Schools)
3rd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 6:42 p.m. on March 2
3rd egg laid on Avon Lake Bald Eagle Cam at 6:42 p.m. on March 2(Avon Lake City Schools)

The school placed a 360-degree angle camera at the nest so eagle enthusiasts can become 24/7 bird watchers through a livestream on YouTube.

You can watch these parents around the clock as they prepare for the arrival of their hatchlings on the Eagle Cam.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the bald eagle typically is found near sizable bodies of water, such as the marshy regions near Lake Erie.

A pair of eagles tend to build a nest between October and early December.

Then, the female eagle lays one to three eggs in mid-February to late March, which usually incubate for 35 days before hatching.

