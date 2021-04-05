Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm, but a bit unsettled the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm front is forecast to sit right over our area and slosh around through Wednesday.
This will be a trigger for some showers and storms every now and again.
Clouds have rolled in today.
I have light showers in the area this afternoon.
This may have an impact on the Tribe Home Opener.
I think they will get the game in, but there could be a delay in there.
It all depends on whether or not showers will be around Downtown Cleveland at 4:10 p.m.
Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s.
A lake breeze will keep things cooler near the shore.
A few evening showers and storms around, otherwise a dry night.
Early morning temperatures tomorrow in the 40s to around 50 degrees.
Warming up even more tomorrow as we surge into the 70s.
A few afternoon showers and storms.
Wednesday will see temperatures in the 70s as well with just isolated showers and storms around.
Most of the time it will not be raining, but as long as this front is hanging around, we have to keep at least a small chance of showers and storms in the forecast.
